Founded by comic geniuses Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, Funny or Die is home to the extremely popular interview series Between Two Ferns hosted by Zach Galifianakis, as well as a wide range of starry comedy skits.

Ryan Higa started out making lip-sync videos to popular songs and then began producing a variety of comedic series from parodies to fake trailers.

Jenna Marbles is famous for her brutally honest videos in which she jokes about how women live their lives.

Sketch comedy duo Ian Hecox and Daniel Padilla are popular for their skits on films, games, modern life and popular culture.

Akilah Hughes mixes social commentary with sarcastic humour, and she also has a popular Tipsy Book Review series, which does what it says on the tin.

Lilly Singh offers comedy sketches based on racial and gender stereotypes, and often includes her Punjabi parents.

“Every success begins with a failure,” runs the tagline of this fail compilation channel which covers everything from swimming pool to workplace mishaps.

Hannah Hart is best known for her My Drunk Kitchen series, where every week she cooks something while intoxicated.

Two words: cat videos.