The best comedy channels on YouTube
From comic vloggers to cats – here’s where to find the funniest videos
In need of a laugh on a rainy day? Then look no further.
Whether it's comic vloggers and cat videos, fail compilations or funny interviews – we’ve compiled a list of all the best channels for comedy on YouTube.
Check them out below…
- The best TV shows to watch on Netflix
- Stay up to date with the RadioTimes.com newsletter
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes /subscribe on Google Podcasts
Funny or Die
Founded by comic geniuses Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, Funny or Die is home to the extremely popular interview series Between Two Ferns hosted by Zach Galifianakis, as well as a wide range of starry comedy skits.
nigahiga
Ryan Higa started out making lip-sync videos to popular songs and then began producing a variety of comedic series from parodies to fake trailers.
More like this
JennaMarbles
Jenna Marbles is famous for her brutally honest videos in which she jokes about how women live their lives.
Smosh
Sketch comedy duo Ian Hecox and Daniel Padilla are popular for their skits on films, games, modern life and popular culture.
Akilah Obviously
Akilah Hughes mixes social commentary with sarcastic humour, and she also has a popular Tipsy Book Review series, which does what it says on the tin.
IISuperwomanII
Lilly Singh offers comedy sketches based on racial and gender stereotypes, and often includes her Punjabi parents.
FailArmy
“Every success begins with a failure,” runs the tagline of this fail compilation channel which covers everything from swimming pool to workplace mishaps.
MyHarto
Hannah Hart is best known for her My Drunk Kitchen series, where every week she cooks something while intoxicated.
Tiger Productions
Two words: cat videos.