Also joining the cast are lively Watford family, the Dykes. Clive and Tonya (Perry Benson and Hannah Waddingham) will pack their bags for Spain, along with their two children Bianca (Bel Powley) and Tiger (Danny Walters) who are both "young, single and looking for fun!"

Also back to enjoy the four-star treatment are Donald and Jacqueline Stewart (Kenny Ireland and Janine Duvitski), plus hunky barman Mateo (Splash!'s Jake Canuso) and amiable transexual Les/Lesley (Tim Healey).

Martin Weedon (Nicholas Burns) - who was last seen at the Solana resort back in series three - returns for another spot in the sun, and a "drunken encounter" with one of the established female holidaymakers...

And in addition to the raft of familiar cast members, the sixth series will also see guest appearances from Matthew Kelly, who returns as Cyril Babcock, as well as Ken Morley and Philip Olivier.

Speaking of Benidorm's recomission, show creator and writer Derren Litten said, "I'm so excited about series 6 of Benidorm, probably more excited than all the previous series. Apart from Dynasty series 5 of course, what could possibly top the Moldavian Massacre?"

ITV commissioning editor Myfanwy Moore added, "This series promises to be the sunniest and strongest ever!"