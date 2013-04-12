Benidorm series 6 confirmed
The Solana resort is re-opening for business with new family the Dykes and special guest appearances from Matthew Kelly, Ken Morley and Phillip Olivier
The doors of the Solana Resort are remaining open for the foreseeable future as ITV's long-running comedy Benidorm has been re-commissioned for a sixth series.
Set to return for another spell at their favourite Spanish tourist destination are Mike and Janice Garvey (Steve Pemberton and Downton's Siobhan Finneran) and Madge Harvey (Sheila Reid), with teenage Michael Garvey (Oliver Stokes) set to cause his parents countless fretful afternoons by the pool.
Also joining the cast are lively Watford family, the Dykes. Clive and Tonya (Perry Benson and Hannah Waddingham) will pack their bags for Spain, along with their two children Bianca (Bel Powley) and Tiger (Danny Walters) who are both "young, single and looking for fun!"
Also back to enjoy the four-star treatment are Donald and Jacqueline Stewart (Kenny Ireland and Janine Duvitski), plus hunky barman Mateo (Splash!'s Jake Canuso) and amiable transexual Les/Lesley (Tim Healey).
Martin Weedon (Nicholas Burns) - who was last seen at the Solana resort back in series three - returns for another spot in the sun, and a "drunken encounter" with one of the established female holidaymakers...
And in addition to the raft of familiar cast members, the sixth series will also see guest appearances from Matthew Kelly, who returns as Cyril Babcock, as well as Ken Morley and Philip Olivier.
Speaking of Benidorm's recomission, show creator and writer Derren Litten said, "I'm so excited about series 6 of Benidorm, probably more excited than all the previous series. Apart from Dynasty series 5 of course, what could possibly top the Moldavian Massacre?"
ITV commissioning editor Myfanwy Moore added, "This series promises to be the sunniest and strongest ever!"