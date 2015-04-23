Both finding themselves at the scene of a crime, the characters – played in their respective TV series by Benedict Cumberbatch and Peter Capaldi – soon fell to trading insults and arguing over just whose "ridiculous", "implausible" show they were both in.

"You great stretched-out Picasso-faced numpty," the Doctor yelled at Sherlock. "What are you doing in my show? P**s off."

"How dare you," responded BBC1's super sleuth."This is most emphatically my show that you are in."

Suffice to say, it's as you've never seen them before. But who won their stand-off? You'll have to watch the clip below and decide for yourself...

Newzoids continues next Wednesday at 9pm on ITV