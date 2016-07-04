The show was a smash hit comedy in the 1990s after first airing as a short on MTV. Its two central characters were two teenage drop out heavy metal fans who irritate just about everybody they come into contact with at their Albuquerque high school with their childish humour and double entendres.

Both characters were voiced by Judge himself, and their snickering dialogue usually ended with the words "Shuddup Beavis" or "Your Mom".

The series first ran from 1993 to 1997 and was made into an animated feature film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. It was briefly revived on MTV in 2011.

Asked who could play the duo Judge said he had no idea, although he did suggest that Beavis might be “homeless” by now.

Anyway, here they are in their former glory:

