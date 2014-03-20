It mixes comedy about military bureaucracy, banter between the members of the unit and a long-running will-they-won’t-they plotline involving Chris’s Captain Nick Medhurst and Adams’s Padre Mary Greenstock with the potentially deadly situations their work places them in.

The news comes as part of a raft of comedy commissions for the channel, including third runs for Jack Whitehall’s school-set sitcom Bad Education and sixth-form comedy Some Girls.

Meanwhile, new series 600 Days follows a mismatched duo as they try to survive in a Young Offenders Institute, while Top Coppers is an action-comedy pilot about two police detectives.

More like this

BBC3 controller Zai Bennett said: “BBC3 is at the heart of new comedy in the UK and is not only still on air, but thriving. These four deliciously different and brilliantly written series and pilot demonstrate our ongoing commitment to bring our viewers more even more cutting edge, exciting and most importantly of all, funny, comedy this year.”

Follow @RadioTimes

Advertisement

<