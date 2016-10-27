Unfortunately for Tom, however, Spinelli (who looks rather like Making a Murderer's fan-favourite lawyer Dean Strang in the above picture) is keener to “speculate to the point of insanity” than actually find the truth, in an attempt to make a story out of “absolutely nothing”.

The series also stars Nick Mohammed, Lolly Adefope, Shaun Williamson and Maggie O’Neill among others, and was created by the team behind fan-favourite comedy Top Coppers.

Speaking about the series, Ash Atalla (who helped make the series for production company Roughcut TV) said: “It's brilliant and silly and is a way of comedically reflecting the shows everyone is talking about."

More like this

Star Rich Fulcher added succinctly: “This show is so sexy that I want to have sex with it.”

Advertisement

Sexy Murder will be available on BBC3 online from Monday 31st October