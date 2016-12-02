Fawlty Towers replaces a repeat of Still Open All Hours which will be shown next Friday.

Also coming into the schedule in response to Sachs's death are four Manuel-heavy episodes of Fawlty Towers, airing back to back on Sunday 4th December from 6pm on Gold, as well as documentary Fawlty Towers Re-Opened. Viewers with Sky, Virgin or BT subscriptions can see another showing of Communication Problems, followed by The Wedding Party, Basil the Rat and The Anniversary.

Sachs died last week following a battle with dementia. His funeral was held on Thursday.

Fawlty Towers: Communication Problems is on BBC1 at 7:30pm on Friday 2nd December