Following the sad death of Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs, BBC1 will tonight show an episode of the classic sitcom as a tribute.

Communication Problems will be screened at 7:30pm straight after The One Show and features Sachs as the hotel's hapless Spanish waiter Manuel in a classic scene in which he attempts to communicate in broken English with a guest who is hard of hearing, and in another where he repeats the now famous phrase "I know nothing..." after a misunderstanding with John Cleese's Basil Fawlty.

Fawlty Towers replaces a repeat of Still Open All Hours which will be shown next Friday.

Also coming into the schedule in response to Sachs's death are four Manuel-heavy episodes of Fawlty Towers, airing back to back on Sunday 4th December from 6pm on Gold, as well as documentary Fawlty Towers Re-Opened. Viewers with Sky, Virgin or BT subscriptions can see another showing of Communication Problems, followed by The Wedding Party, Basil the Rat and The Anniversary.

Sachs died last week following a battle with dementia. His funeral was held on Thursday.

Fawlty Towers: Communication Problems is on BBC1 at 7:30pm on Friday 2nd December

