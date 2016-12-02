BBC1 to show Fawlty Towers episode tonight in tribute to Andrew Sachs
The channel will screen classic episode Communication Problems, in which Manuel utters the now famous phrase "I know nothing!"
Following the sad death of Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs, BBC1 will tonight show an episode of the classic sitcom as a tribute.
Communication Problems will be screened at 7:30pm straight after The One Show and features Sachs as the hotel's hapless Spanish waiter Manuel in a classic scene in which he attempts to communicate in broken English with a guest who is hard of hearing, and in another where he repeats the now famous phrase "I know nothing..." after a misunderstanding with John Cleese's Basil Fawlty.
Fawlty Towers replaces a repeat of Still Open All Hours which will be shown next Friday.
Also coming into the schedule in response to Sachs's death are four Manuel-heavy episodes of Fawlty Towers, airing back to back on Sunday 4th December from 6pm on Gold, as well as documentary Fawlty Towers Re-Opened. Viewers with Sky, Virgin or BT subscriptions can see another showing of Communication Problems, followed by The Wedding Party, Basil the Rat and The Anniversary.
Sachs died last week following a battle with dementia. His funeral was held on Thursday.
Fawlty Towers: Communication Problems is on BBC1 at 7:30pm on Friday 2nd December