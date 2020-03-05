According to The Hollywood Reporter, McIver will play Sam – a freelance journalist who moves into the house with her husband Ryan in the hopes it will help their finances.

They get a lot more than they bargained for, however, when they discover a group of high-maintenance ghosts haunting the property. Nonetheless, her kind nature sees Sam try her utmost to help them with their lingering issues.

In the supporting cast, Brandon Scott Jones – most recently seen in The Good Place – will take on one of the paranormal entities, a militiaman who died in the 1700s.

The British version was created by the comedy troupe behind Horrible Histories, and stars Charlotte Ritchie (Call The Midwife). It has already been renewed for a second and third series, after averaging more than four million viewers per episode.

The US pilot has been ordered by broadcaster CBS, but it is not yet known whether it will move forward to a full first season.

Ghosts is available on BBC iPlayer