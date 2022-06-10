BBC New Comedy Awards entries open in hunt for new stand-up talent

The BBC New Comedy Awards are seeking to unearth the comedy stars of the future across both stand-up and digital.

The prestigious comedy awards that helped launch the careers of Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Sarah Millican and more have officially reopened.

Entries are already open and will close on 3rd July 2022, with those selected from the entry process going on to compete in six regional heats to be televised on BBC Three and iPlayer this autumn, followed by the Grand Final which will be screened on BBC One and iPlayer.

Other comedians whose careers were kickstarted by the long-running awards include Nina Conti, Russell Howard, Sindhu Vee, Alan Carr, Romesh Ranganathan, Josie Long and Joe Lycett, to name just a few.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, said: “BBC Comedy is the unrivalled home of new comedy talent and we are very proud of the role that the BBC New Comedy Awards plays in unearthing the British comedy stars of tomorrow.”

Anna Thomas, winner of the 2021 BBC New Comedian Award, said: “Winning the BBC New Comedian of the Year last year has already changed my life - I’ve been signed to a cracking agent, I’ve been lucky enough to sell out at the Machynlleth Comedy Festival, appeared on radio and TV panel and stand-up shows, and have supported Russell Howard and Joe Lycett."

On whether aspiring comedians should enter this year's contest, she said: "I’ve just performed at the BBC Comedy Festival in Newcastle, and I’m proper looking forward to performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer. I’m telling you now, if you’re umming and ahhing about applying to this year’s awards, just blooming go for it.”

There’s still plenty of time to apply for the BBC New Comedy Awards, as the closing date is not until 3rd July 2022 at 11:59pm. To enter visit www.bbc.co.uk/newcomedyawards, where terms and privacy notices can also be found.

The final and all six of the televised heats from the BBC New Comedy Awards 2021 series are available to watch back now on BBC iPlayer.

