Fonejacker, in which Novak duped people over the phone, ran for two years on E4 before it was axed in 2008, only to be brought back as Fonejacker 3D, which saw Novak make use of prosthetics to play a variety of roles and take to the streets to dupe members of the public.

If his development work with the BBC comes off it will represent another scalp for Allen who has been bringing over talent from his former employer Channel 4.

Other C4 scalps brought over by Allen include Peter Kay who will be making BBC1’s Car Share, the UK”s first comedy series to be aired in full before a broadcast transmission. Allen also hopes to bring controversial comic Frankie Boyle to the BBC.

Allen was speaking at the Broadcasting Press Guild lunch.