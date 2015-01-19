After a strong first season, Batman prequel Gotham, starring Ben McKenzie and Jada Pinkett-Smith, will return for a second run, while police station-set comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been given the go-ahead for a third season.

New musical TV series Empire, which centres around hip-hop company Empire Enterprises, has also been renewed after just two episodes.

Fox TV Group chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman made the announcement during the network’s TCA presentation.

More like this

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on E4 in the UK, while Gotham airs on Channel 5