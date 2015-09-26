The I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue panelist's answer was met with a huge applause from the audience at the event chaired by Robert Peston and Eddie Mair. Addressing the negotiations over future licence fee funding and the general scope of the service, Cryer said he was "worried" about its future.

"The BBC is under siege at the moment, yes through rather a lot of self inflicted wounds but they're getting support from abroad and from other countries — but it's ours.

"If it's at the mercy of the politicians, God help us. We've got to hold on to it because it's public service broadcasting. I'm an idealist, we need to preserve it."