Barney revealed how How I Met Your Mother was going to end in series FIVE
HIMYM's controversial ending was teased years earlier by Barney Stinson - and no one noticed...
Surprised by the ending to long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother? Well, you shouldn't have been. Because Barney Stinson told us all how it was going to finish back in season five.
That's right, the high-fiving, womanising, suit aficionado called it during episode 21 of the show's fifth season – and we just didn't notice.
"Was watching S5e21 "Twins Beds" last night and caught this," wrote a Redditor far more observant than us, adding the scene in question:
"Barney – Robin Stinson! Robin Mosby! Robin Stinson!
"Ted – Ted Scherbatsky! I'll take her name.
"Barney – I don't care.
"Ted - Okay.
"Barney – Wait. How about this? How about this? We share her. I'll take her until she's 40, and then you can have her after that."
And that's literally what happened. The controversial series finale, which angered some of the show's dedicated fans, saw recently married Barney and Robin get divorced, Ted's wife – the Mother of the title – die and Ted and Robin get back together.
? Mind. Blown.