Joining Segura in the series is a revolving door of actors, some better known than others, with Jurassic World star Daniella Pineda and Mission: Impossible's Shea Whigham among the biggest names.

If you're intrigued about who's in the Bad Thoughts cast, read on for the full list of actors and profiles on a selection of the key players.

Bad Thoughts cast: Full list of actors in Netflix anthology

Here's an overview of the ensemble cast of Bad Thoughts – scroll on for a more detailed introduction to some of the key players.

Tom Segura as various characters

Daniella Pineda as Mrs King

Robert Iler as Evan

Arnold Chun as Byung Sung

Alexis Abrams as Emily

Hannah Bittick as TikTok influencer

John Gholson as Oliver

Kirk Fox as Roger

Alexandra Chando as Kerri Sorenson

Kirsten Kendall as Seagal Sidekick

Alexandra Broussard as French Market Girl

Billie D Merritt as Erica

Jenn Covington as Daisy

Christina Pazsitzky as TBC

Bobby Lee as TBC

Malin Barr as TBC

Sarah Burns as TBC

Shea Whigham as TBC

Ryan Sickler as TBC

Tom Segura plays various characters

Tom Segura stars in Bad Thoughts. Netflix

Who does Tom Segura play? Segura will appear in various roles over the six-part first season, with each episode telling a different self-contained dreamt up by himself and a team of co-writers.

What has Tom Segura been in? Segura is best known for being a stand-up comedian, with several specials to his name. He has previously acted in comedy projects such as Instant Family and Workaholics.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Daniella Pineda as Mrs King

Daniella Pineda stars in Bad Thoughts. Netflix

Who is Mrs King? Mrs King is a woman who arrives at a mysterious location in a crate and is bemused by what she finds.

What else has Daniella Pineda been in? Pineda is probably best known for playing Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World sequels Fallen Kingdom and Dominion.

More recently, she has appeared in action films Plane and The Accountant 2. Other credits include The Vampire Diaries, its spin-off The Originals, plus Netflix anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop.

Robert Iler plays Evan

Robert Iler stars in Bad Thoughts. Netflix

Who is Evan? Evan is a businessman who receives a surprising pitch.

What else has Robert Iler been in? Iler is best known for playing AJ Soprano in HBO's legendary crime drama The Sopranos. He's taken relatively few screen roles since the show ended, besides a guest role in Law & Order.

Alexis Abrams as Emily

Alexis Abrams stars in Bad Thoughts. Netflix

Who is Emily? Emily is an employee of a coffee shop that one of Tom's characters visits. Things don't go well from there.

What else has Alexis Abrams been in? The actor is a relative unknown, with Bad Thoughts being her first mainstream screen credit.

Bad Thoughts is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.