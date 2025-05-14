Bad Thoughts cast: Full list of actors in Netflix anthology
Stand-up act Tom Segura is behind the dark comedy series.
Stand-up comedian Tom Segura is airing his intrusive thoughts in public for his new Netflix anthology series, which tells a selection of darkly comedic stories with himself inhabiting various roles.
The Bad Thoughts trailer unveiled last month showed a brutal brawl at a coffee shop, an assassination attempt gone wrong, and a country music singer's twisted tool for inspiration as some of the premises in this first season.
Joining Segura in the series is a revolving door of actors, some better known than others, with Jurassic World star Daniella Pineda and Mission: Impossible's Shea Whigham among the biggest names.
If you're intrigued about who's in the Bad Thoughts cast, read on for the full list of actors and profiles on a selection of the key players.
Here's an overview of the ensemble cast of Bad Thoughts – scroll on for a more detailed introduction to some of the key players.
- Tom Segura as various characters
- Daniella Pineda as Mrs King
- Robert Iler as Evan
- Arnold Chun as Byung Sung
- Alexis Abrams as Emily
- Hannah Bittick as TikTok influencer
- John Gholson as Oliver
- Kirk Fox as Roger
- Alexandra Chando as Kerri Sorenson
- Kirsten Kendall as Seagal Sidekick
- Alexandra Broussard as French Market Girl
- Billie D Merritt as Erica
- Jenn Covington as Daisy
- Christina Pazsitzky as TBC
- Bobby Lee as TBC
- Malin Barr as TBC
- Sarah Burns as TBC
- Shea Whigham as TBC
- Ryan Sickler as TBC
Tom Segura plays various characters
Who does Tom Segura play? Segura will appear in various roles over the six-part first season, with each episode telling a different self-contained dreamt up by himself and a team of co-writers.
What has Tom Segura been in? Segura is best known for being a stand-up comedian, with several specials to his name. He has previously acted in comedy projects such as Instant Family and Workaholics.
Daniella Pineda as Mrs King
Who is Mrs King? Mrs King is a woman who arrives at a mysterious location in a crate and is bemused by what she finds.
What else has Daniella Pineda been in? Pineda is probably best known for playing Zia Rodriguez in Jurassic World sequels Fallen Kingdom and Dominion.
More recently, she has appeared in action films Plane and The Accountant 2. Other credits include The Vampire Diaries, its spin-off The Originals, plus Netflix anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop.
Robert Iler plays Evan
Who is Evan? Evan is a businessman who receives a surprising pitch.
What else has Robert Iler been in? Iler is best known for playing AJ Soprano in HBO's legendary crime drama The Sopranos. He's taken relatively few screen roles since the show ended, besides a guest role in Law & Order.
Alexis Abrams as Emily
Who is Emily? Emily is an employee of a coffee shop that one of Tom's characters visits. Things don't go well from there.
What else has Alexis Abrams been in? The actor is a relative unknown, with Bad Thoughts being her first mainstream screen credit.
