Back of the net! Alan Partridge Mid Morning Matters series two confirmed
Steve Coogan's comedy creation will return to Sky Atlantic in all-new episodes of the show in 2013
Fans of north Norfolk's most notorious daytime DJ will doubtless be thrilled to learn that the second series of Alan Partridge's Mid Morning Matters is to be aired next year.
Filming on the show's new run, which chronicles the fictitious former chat-show host's working life at the minnow radio station North Norfolk Digital, got underway in February and Sky has now confirmed that Mid Morning Matters 2 will be shown on Sky Atlantic during 2013.
Steve Coogan’s much-loved comedy creation returned to the small screen earlier this year after the actor’s production company Baby Cow signed an exclusivity deal with Sky. Partridge's TV comeback Welcome to the Places of My Life was seen by 216,000 viewers on Sky Atlantic when it was broadcast in June.
Naomi Gibney, acting director of Sky Atlantic, said: "Alan Partridge has been a huge hit for Sky Atlantic, opening our Monday night comedy strand, and I'm delighted we can bring his talents exclusively to Sky customers."
The new series will be produced by Coogan, Armandio Iannucci and Baby Cow’s chief executive Henry Normal, who said: “A second series of Mid Morning Matters direct for Sky Atlantic. Alan's fortunes have finally turned."
The first run of Mid Morning Matters was commissioned by lager brand Foster's and aired online last year before being re-edited and transmitted on Sky Atlantic where the final episode can be seen tonight at 9:00pm.
In addition to the new series of Mid Morning Matters, Partridge fans can also look forward to The Alan Partridge Movie, which was recently confirmed for release on August 16, 2013.