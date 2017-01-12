Now, a year later, it looks like the Bluth family are ready to make their return.

“I think we’re really close to pulling it off finally,” executive producer Brian Grazer told The Wrap. “All of the actors have agreed to do it and I think they’ve agreed to their compensation structure.

"That’s been the hardest – it’s all hard… But it should be happening soon.”

Grazer first promised new episodes in 2015, saying that Netflix was "determined" to follow up on its successful revival of the cancelled 2003-06 Fox series.

Arrested Development follows the fortunates of the Bluths, a formerly wealthy and extremely dysfunctional family. Jason Bateman stars as Michael Bluth, the only sane son, who is trying to bring up his son (Michael Cera) and hold together his jailed father's business.

Other stars include Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale and David Cross.