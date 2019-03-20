The fifth season of the sitcom debuted in May last year after a 5-year break, and centred around the mysterious disappearance of Lucille Austero (Liza Minelli) - and there are plenty of questions still to be answered in the back half of the season.

Find out everything you need to know about Arrested Development season 5 part 2 below.

When is Arrested Development season 5 part 2 released on Netflix?

The final eight episodes of the season will be released on Friday 15th March 2019.

Is there a trailer?



Not yet - but you can check out some new images from the second part of season 5 below.

Here's Tobias (David Cross), Maeby (Alia Shawkat) and Murphy Brown (Kyle Mooney) dressed up as elderly ladies for presumably a very good and sensible reason. It looks like Tobias has revived his Mrs Featherbottom character, which we are here for.

And here's what looks like Michael (Jason Bateman) catching his father George Sr (Jeffrey Tambor) attempting to kill himself in what appears to be an electric car...

What is going to happen?

There are plenty of loose ends to be tied up in the second half of the season. Where is Lucille Austero? Is she really dead?

The mid-season finale saw Buster Bluth (Tony Hale) escaping from prison with his uncle (and real father) Oscar (also Tambor), despite only having 8 days left. He had been imprisoned as police suspected that he was linked to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Lucille 2. A shot from the new episodes, which sees Buster standing next to a wanted picture with his face on it, suggests that he's going to be in hot water...

Then there's Lindsay's (Portia de Rossi) congressional race (she has also mysteriously disappeared), Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) spiking George Sr with estrogen pills, Michael and his son's (Michael Cera) love triangle with Rebel Alley (Isla Fisher), and Gob's (Will Arnett) ambiguous breakup with magician Tony Wonder (Ben Stiller).

In short, quite a lot. It's quite possible that this is the last set of episodes that we'll see for some time, so let's hope they go out with a bang...

Arrested Development season 5 part 2 is released on Netflix UK on Friday 15th March 2019