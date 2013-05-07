It's been seven years since the Bluth family were unceremoniously axed from our screens by Fox - but in just 19 days, the entire original cast and a good number of extra special guests will return for 15 episodes.

Although we don't really know much about what's happening in any of those programmes yet, we have got our hands on five production stills from the series, which we offer up below for your perusal.

They feature many of the main family (Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, David Cross, MIchael Cera and Portia de Rossi), as well as TV chat show host Conan O'Brien, and a welcome return of the show's biggest star, the stair car.

More like this

Arrested Development series 4 is available exclusively on Netflix from 26 May

Photos: Sam Urdank and Michael Yarish for Netflix

Advertisement

528