Arrested Development: Meet George Michael
A quick guide to the bumbling son of Michael Bluth, played by Michael Cera
George Michael is not the lead singer of 80s disco pop duo Wham, but instead the mild-mannered, constantly surprised and ashamed looking son of Michael Jr, played, in a maverick casting decision, by the constantly surprised and ashamed looking Michael Cera.
After his mum died at a young age, George and Michael always keep each other’s backs, putting his studies on hold to help his dad hold up the crumbling family business, and reminding his dad on a regular basis that his sister’s nose is not real.
Alongside this is his slightly unorthodox desire for his cousin Maeby, which he discovers when he and his dad are catapulted back into the limelight of the family - something which George wrestles with right from episode 1. Aside from the casual incestuous intentions, George is your typical hormone-addled teen, finding himself easily attracted to awkward situations and Star Wars impersonations - acting as the good egg in a family full of rotting ones. George's resulting timidness from all this makes him a very strong magnet for various faux pas’ throughout the series, and looking very surprised and ashamed at many of these occasions.
Sample quote
Michael Bluth: "What have we always said is the most important thing?"
George Michael: "Breakfast"
Michael Bluth: "Family"
George Michael: "Oh, right. Family. I thought you meant of the things you eat."
