Alongside this is his slightly unorthodox desire for his cousin Maeby, which he discovers when he and his dad are catapulted back into the limelight of the family - something which George wrestles with right from episode 1. Aside from the casual incestuous intentions, George is your typical hormone-addled teen, finding himself easily attracted to awkward situations and Star Wars impersonations - acting as the good egg in a family full of rotting ones. George's resulting timidness from all this makes him a very strong magnet for various faux pas’ throughout the series, and looking very surprised and ashamed at many of these occasions.

Sample quote

Michael Bluth: "What have we always said is the most important thing?"

George Michael: "Breakfast"

Michael Bluth: "Family"

George Michael: "Oh, right. Family. I thought you meant of the things you eat."

