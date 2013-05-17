Byron, more commonly known as Buster, is the youngest of the Bluth family. Unlike the complacent family blood that runs inside him, he is a lot more ‘go-getting’ than the rest of his siblings, having completed myriad pointless degrees that he endlessly applies for – resulting in him being well-versed in everything from archaeology to sleep deprivation.

Buster’s Peter Pan syndrome doesn’t just extend to his immortal student status, as his relationship between him and Lucille throughout the series gets more than a little bit doe-eyed Norman Bates at times. Lucille herself keeps Buster under wraps, keeping him in her womb for about 11 months, and being a bit iffy about him going out in natural sunlight. When Buster eventually is offered a lease of life to join the army, he constantly tries to escape to get back home to mommy dearest.