Arrested Development creator launches fan art competition to design series 4 DVD cover
Mitch Hurwitz wants the Netflix sitcom's fans to submit their own artwork for a chance to grace the cover of the fourth season release
Arrested Development owes a lot to its fandom. The US sitcom – cancelled by Fox in 2006 – was revived by Netflix for a fourth series last year thanks to the efforts of its dedicated cult following.
So, the show has decided it's time to give a little back, honouring its impassioned fans with the opportunity to design the cover of the fourth season DVD release. In a letter penned to the show's supporters, creator Mitch Hurwitz launched a call for creative submissions from the public because "the fan art that people have made for the show is so much more interesting."
"So what do you say?" he writes. "Share the art you've made over the years or create new pieces just for Season 4 and I'll help select one for the new DVD cover. And you'll probably get paid something. Right? They'd probably have to just legally. I don't know. I'm not a lawyer. But I do have lawyers. And they suggest I retract everything I've just written.
"But they're lawyers, they retract. You're artists, you put out. Generally because no one will buy your art. I know that's how I got into the business."
The competition closes on 19th September with the winner to be announced on 1st November. If you're stuck for inspiration, take a look at some of the entries already submitted.