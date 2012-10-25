Arrested Development: Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter among stars confirmed for series four
"All the old friends" will also return when the show hits Netflix in 2013, including Judy Greer, Henry Winkler, Scott Baio, Mae Whitman, Jeff Garlin and Liza Minnelli
Arrested Development fans have lots to look forward to next year when the comedy's fourth series debuts on Netflix, as a number of popular celebrities have signed up to make cameo appearances on the show.
Will Arnett, who plays Gob Bluth on the show, has revealed that Conan O’Brien and Andy Richter are the latest big-name individuals who'll be popping up in the new season (revelations begin at the 1:15 mark below):
It was also confirmed at the end of last week that Carl Weathers will be returning to dispense more financial advice to the Bluths during series four, and actor David Cross, who plays Tobias Funke in Arrested Development, also recently told Vulture that “all the old friends are back” for the new series.
Those old friends consist of Judy Greer, Henry Winkler, Scott Baio, Mae Whitman, Jeff Garlin and Liza Minnelli, all of whom made appearances on Arrested Development when the show was originally on TV between 2003-6.
The new series of Arrested Development will debut on Netflix in Spring 2013. In the meantime, if you fancy some more AD fun, have a look at our video list of the show’s best moments.