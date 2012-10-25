It was also confirmed at the end of last week that Carl Weathers will be returning to dispense more financial advice to the Bluths during series four, and actor David Cross, who plays Tobias Funke in Arrested Development, also recently told Vulture that “all the old friends are back” for the new series.

Those old friends consist of Judy Greer, Henry Winkler, Scott Baio, Mae Whitman, Jeff Garlin and Liza Minnelli, all of whom made appearances on Arrested Development when the show was originally on TV between 2003-6.

The new series of Arrested Development will debut on Netflix in Spring 2013. In the meantime, if you fancy some more AD fun, have a look at our video list of the show’s best moments.