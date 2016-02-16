They've put out a call for a live studio audience, who'll witness the rebirth of the sitcom as it's filmed ahead of its return to BBC1.

"Picking up where Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft's much loved comedy left off, the show will bring Grace Brothers and some of the nation's all-time favourite sitcom characters including Mrs Slocombe, Captain Peacock, Miss Brahms, and Mr Humphries back to life with an all star cast", the official blurb reads.

Are You Being Served? - starring Mollie Sugden, Wendy Richard, Nicholas Smith, Arthur Brough and Harold Bennett to name but a few - originally ran for ten series, finishing up 31 years ago in 1985.

They'll have a hard time recreating the original innuendo-laden magic the original cast brought to TV screens, but we're sure they'll give it their best shot.