Another Friends star has a new sitcom pilot
Courteney Cox will executive produce and star in Charity Case
Hot on the heels of yesterday's announcement that Matt LeBlanc has a brand new sitcom, his former Friends co-star Courteney Cox has followed suit. The actress – best known to most as Monica Gellar – will executive produce and star in new half-hour comedy Charity Case, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She'll play Hailey, who inherits her late billionaire husband's charity but finds that changing the world is far less glamorous than she had imagined.
Cox hasn't been absent from screens for long – her comedy Cougar Town wrapped up its sixth and final season just last year – but 2016 looks set to be a lucrative year for the stars of Friends.
Last week LeBlanc was announced as one of the new presenters of Top Gear alongside main host Chris Evans, as well as landing the lead in new pilot I'm Not Your Friend at CBS. His former co-star Matthew Perry has also enjoyed two seasons on the network with his Odd Couple reboot, while Lisa Kudrow has a third season of The Comeback on HBO.