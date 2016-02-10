Hot on the heels of yesterday's announcement that Matt LeBlanc has a brand new sitcom, his former Friends co-star Courteney Cox has followed suit. The actress – best known to most as Monica Gellar – will executive produce and star in new half-hour comedy Charity Case, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She'll play Hailey, who inherits her late billionaire husband's charity but finds that changing the world is far less glamorous than she had imagined.

Advertisement

Cox hasn't been absent from screens for long – her comedy Cougar Town wrapped up its sixth and final season just last year – but 2016 looks set to be a lucrative year for the stars of Friends.