Taking to social media to announce the sad news on Wednesday 17th May, daughter Grace wrote : "I’m very sorry to let you all know that Dad passed away unexpectedly last night.

Comedian Andy Smart has died at the age of 63, his daughter has confirmed.

"He had so many friends and such a great life. Raise a glass for him."

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The comedian is best known for his work with improv group The Comedy Store Players, with whom he performed as a guest and a permanent member for over 13 years.

Friends Eddie Izzard and Dara Ó Briain were amongst those paying tribute to the comedian following the tragic news of his passing.

Izzard said: "Very sorry to hear this Grace. Andy was a very funny man and a great improviser. His talent will be missed."

"That is such terrible news, I’m so sorry to hear that," comedian Ó Briain said.

"Condolences to Andy’s family and friends; he was such a force for joy, and will be sorely missed."

Meanwhile, fellow Comedy Store Players member and former EastEnders actress Josie Lawrence remembered Smart as being a "joy".

"Shocking news", she began, before continuing: "Andy Smart has died. We the Comedy Store Players are utterly heartbroken. We cannot say how much we will miss him. He was a joy."

She continued: "He laughed more than anyone we knew. He did so much crazy stuff but mostly he made our little world way more fun. We loved him so much."

Actor and comedian Matt Lucas said: "Dear Grace, I am so sorry to hear your news. Your father was always so kind and friendly. I last saw him when we did a podcast together and he was as generous and as hilarious as ever. My thoughts are with you xxx Matt."

Elsewhere, comedian Rufus Hound said that he was "heartbroken" by the news.

"Absolutely heartbroken," the actor said, before he continued: "There will be others that will speak of his talent, but simply one of the great MEN died. A lust for revelry in all forms, there’s less light today. Will be drinking to him tonight. What a lad."

Stand-up Kevin Bridges said: "RIP Andy Smart. A great laugh and always a brilliant guy to be around."