Schatz admitted to having watched the original Anchorman about 30 times and said the hardest part of the pair's stunt was holding in her laughter every time Ferrell spoke in character. "The second he said, 'Good evening, I'm Ron Burgundy,' I lost it," she recalled. "It was really hard not to laugh."

The 31-year-old also revealed that her station had been planning the broadcast for months, but the first she heard of it was on Wednesday. And although viewers failed to hear Burgundy's signature "stay classy" sign-off, Schatz pointed out that Ferrell had said the line but the credits were already rolling and his microphone had been cut off: "He did say it, it just didn't air."

For a look at Ron Burgundy's exaggerated eye winks, wise cracks on hockey matches and dedicated flirting with his co-anchor, check out the full video below...

