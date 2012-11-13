McKay also told The Playlist that Anchorman 2 will examine and satirise the rise of rolling news and the ways in which people consume information in the present day.

“Even though it's going to be a big silly movie, it's all about the rise of the new media and 24 hour news cycle, and there's a lot of interesting points to make about that while being silly,” he said.

“I mean what is this 24 hours news, and this wall of white noise information, has it really been good for our country?

“The great thing when you find a point of view like that is that it doesn't have to be preachy or didactic, it's also funny. It's just funny that Americans have to contend with 2000 channels, and 60 different specific news sources, and the confusion that it creates, and the junk that we get to see is hilarious.

“That's what we're always kinda looking for, what's the point of view that's got life to it and plays."

And while the first Anchorman included cameo appearances from a whole of host of Hollywood stars including Tim Robbins, Danny Trejo and Jack Black, McKay insists that he intends to rope in veritible who's-who of American comedy players for the sequel.

“We're talking about for 'Anchorman 2' creating a murderer's row of the best day players ever,” he said. “Like having every single one-line or three-line role just be someone we just love. Someone like Ian Roberts or Rob Huebel or Paula Killen - just making sure every day player is a homerun.”

Anchorman 2 is due to start filming in March and doesn’t currently have a release date.

Its predecessor, Anchorman: the Legend of Ron Burgundy, was released in 2004. Starring Will Ferrell as newsreader Ron Burgundy, the film satirised the macho newsroom culture of the 1970s. Discussing his fondness for the film, Ferrell once said: "[Burgundy] is my favourite character I've played, if I have to choose one ... Looking back, that makes it the most satisfying thing I've ever done."

