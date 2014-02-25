The follow-up – which already has a UK release date of 10 July 2015 – will see the return of Wahlberg's manchild Bennett and his vulgar cuddly toy Ted. However, Kunis will only appear in a tiny role, if at all, despite her character marrying Bennett at the end of the first film.

The decision to cut down Kunis' role has "nothing to do with anything other than a creative decision that MacFarlane decided to take with the plotting of the sequel," according to Deadline, with the 30-year-old actress continuing to voice Meg in his long-running comedy Family Guy.

A Million Ways to Die in the West will see Seyfried star alongside Liam Neeson, Charlize Theron and Ted star Giovanni Ribisi and is set for release on 30 May 2014.

