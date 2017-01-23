A one-off revival in 2007 was his last on-screen appearance which saw the reunion of several members of the comedy's original cast. Kaye's character was known for his catchphrase: "you stupid woman".

Kaye's other notable roles included 2004 sketch show Revolver and a small part in Terry Gilliam's film Brazil.

He was the subject of a This Is Your Life episode in 1986 and appeared on Desert Island Discs in 1991.

More like this

Advertisement

Members of the entertainment community – including Kaye's co-star Vicki Michelle – have been paying tribute to the late actor since news of his death broke: