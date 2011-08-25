Along with the all-new personnel, the show’s set and graphics will also undergo a revamp, featuring wallpaper and mounted stag heads to keep the show in line with the station’s branding.

Viewers will also be encouraged to interact and play along with the show in real time, using dual-screen technology.

Argumental, which debuted on Dave in 2008, features two teams of contestants engaged in funny but high-minded debate over a particular meaty subject, with one side being for and the other against the motion. In the past the show has covered such ground as the efficacy of the NHS or the ethics of battery farming.

"Argumental has built up an enviable level of credibility in the comedy community,” said Dave’s Steve North. “The addition of Sean Lock and Robert Webb, coupled with the play-at-home technology, makes this series more relevant than ever to Dave's savvy viewers."

The new series will transmit on Dave this October.