On a more serious note, Sayle paid tribute to the birth of the alternative comedy movement, comparing the experience to other Liverpool icons.

"Nothing lasts, and that’s one of the beautiful things but also one of the sad things. We were like the Beatles: a gang, us against the world. And that period, it didn’t last, it can’t last, but it was wonderful for a few years. Just to be part of it."

"Comedy is at its most sublime when it gets a laugh out of nothing. The thing about Rik was he was natural funny."