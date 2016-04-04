Abandoning his nice, big house, he heads into "unreported Britain" talking to all facets of society from supermarket staff to payday lenders, disaffected street gangs to food scavenging ‘freegans’...

Steve Coogan said: “It’s great to see Alan tackle the big issues of poverty and disenfranchised youth with the same clumsy ham-fistedness we would usually expect from George Osborne.”

Alan, we wish you the very best in this totally selfless journey...

The one-hour documentary will air on Sky Atlantic on 30 May.