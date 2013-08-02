The eventual Partridge movie has its modest roots in 2010’s laser-guided online shorts Mid Morning Matters, funded by Foster’s lager (and subsequently shown on Sky Atlantic), which found Alan in seemingly secure employment behind the mic and on a studio webcam. The film starts just like one of the stripped-back “webisodes” with Partridge in the booth with foil Sidekick Simon (the poet and comedian Tim Key). However, North Norfolk Digital has been taken over and rebranded by a soulless media conglomerate and when fellow DJ Colm Meaney is restructured and leaves the building clutching a forlorn archive box of his belongings, the story kicks in.

Alan quickly finds himself acting as mediator in a police siege (led by Sean Pertwee and Anna Maxwell Martin, heading a strong but not-too-starry supporting cast). Partridge seems to be about to have his day – and a rare moment in the international spotlight when footage of him goes viral on YouTube – but even in this potentially empowered new state, still manages to say and do the wrong thing. (For instance, he’s deeply confused by the notion that a woman is the superior of a male officer, shaking Pertwee’s hand then kissing Maxwell-Martin’s cheek.)

Alpha Papa has one or two moments of credible action, and a set-piece involving Alan’s trousers that sets him back to the embarrassment level of Knowing Me Knowing You, but in general the screenplay – co-written by Coogan, his new writing associates Neil and Rob Gibbons, with Iannucci and another mainstay from the Day Today era Peter Baynham – puts its energy into the dialogue. From his early on-air ticking-off of Sidekick Simon for an off-colour reference on-air to Islam (“Never criticise Muslims. Only Christians, and Jews a little bit”), Alpha Papa plays to its enduring two strengths: Coogan’s powerhouse performance, which has never stopped evolving with the times, and funny lines. Hilarious lines, for the most part. We’re used to watching Alan on TV, perhaps with a small group of friends; it’s a treat to be able to share the love with a full cinema, not least during a stirring, full-length in-car singalong to Roachford’s Cuddly Toy.

Though the siege (which, again, in early, rejected drafts involved Middle Eastern terrorists) eventually moves the action outside to the pier at Cromer, the film always stays true to its local, claustrophobic roots, and makes great tragicomic capital out of TV regulars including Felicity Montagu’s put-upon PA Lynn, Simon Greenall’s ex-army Geordie odd-job man Michael and Phil Cornwell’s damaged jock Dave Clifton. Declan Lowney (Father Ted) directs with unfussy economy and comic timing, and Coogan’s vanity-free performance is a perpetual turbine. It may not travel further than East Anglia, but it’s so refreshing to see a British comedy film that thinks small and stays local.

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa is in UK cinemas 7 August