The actor had previously teased the release date on Twitter on Thursday morning.

While the end of the first season appeared to see the suicidal Tony find the will to live, the second season will follow Gervais’s protagonist trying to be a better friend to his nearest and dearest – especially when the Tambury Gazette threatens to close. However, will the town’s local Am-Dram show lift everyone’s spirits?

Once again returning to the brutally honest comedy is Penelope Wilton (Doctor Who), David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones) and Ashley Jensen (Extras).

Also starring is Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek) and Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her).

The first series of After Life is available to stream on Netflix.