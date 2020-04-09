Despite the first series finishing with the suicidal Tony finding the will to live, the teaser reveals he is to receive a blow in upcoming episodes, when his paper, The Tambury Gazette, threatens to close.

There is one thing, however, that could lift his and the town’s spirits: a local Am-Dram show.

(Warning: contains very strong language)

"I was blown away by the reaction to season one. I’ve never experienced anything quite like it!” Gervais said.

“It’s been truly heart-warming to see how the show has resonated with so many viewers on an emotional level. I can’t wait for everyone to see season 2 where hope is everything”

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new series consists of six episodes and will see the return of David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones) as Tony’s father, alongside Ashley Jensen (Extras) who plays Tony's father's nurse.

The cast also includes Penelope Wilton (Doctor Who), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek) and Tom Basden (Plebs).

Advertisement

After Life season two will be available to watch on Netflix from 24th April 2020. Check out our best Netflix TV shows for inspiration on what to watch next.