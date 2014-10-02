Adam Sandler to make four films with Netflix
The Happy Gilmore and Wedding Singer star has inked the deal as part of Netflix's new film drive
Just days after announcing that they will help make the Crouching Tiger sequel, Netflix have revealed they are also planning to produce four films with comedian Adam Sandler.
Sandler is best known for his work on comic hits like The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, Anger Management and Grown Ups, and his films have consistently ranked among the most viewed on Netflix, according to the on-demand service – a trend that the company is clearly keen to turn to their benefit.
“When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said yes for one reason and one reason only….Netflix rhymes with Wet Chicks,” said Sandler. “Let the streaming begin!!!!”
The deal will see Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions make four films with the online service, although no word yet on when they'll get their release, exclusive to Netflix subscribers, or whether the films will make their way into cinemas at any point.
“People love Adam’s films on Netflix and often watch them again and again,” said the company’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.
“His appeal spans across viewers of all ages – everybody has a favourite film, everyone has a favourite line – not just in the US but all over the world.”
With two massive announcements in the last few days, we’ll have to see whether Netflix has any more big news to pad out the rest of the week and make the big studios even more nervous.