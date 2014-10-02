“When these fine people came to me with an offer to make four movies for them, I immediately said yes for one reason and one reason only….Netflix rhymes with Wet Chicks,” said Sandler. “Let the streaming begin!!!!”

The deal will see Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions make four films with the online service, although no word yet on when they'll get their release, exclusive to Netflix subscribers, or whether the films will make their way into cinemas at any point.

“People love Adam’s films on Netflix and often watch them again and again,” said the company’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

More like this

“His appeal spans across viewers of all ages – everybody has a favourite film, everyone has a favourite line – not just in the US but all over the world.”

Advertisement

With two massive announcements in the last few days, we’ll have to see whether Netflix has any more big news to pad out the rest of the week and make the big studios even more nervous.