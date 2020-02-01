His most recent contribution to the service, Murder Mystery, co-starred Jennifer Aniston and went on to become the most-watched film on Netflix in 2019.

Though his films often get a mixed reception from critics, Sandler was the subject of universal acclaim for his performance in dramatic thriller Uncut Gems, which landed on Netflix on Friday 31st January.

The film sees him in the role of Howard Ratner, a jeweller with a gambling addiction who lands in hot water with loan sharks.

The performance generated so much buzz that it almost landed Sandler an Oscar nomination, but ultimately the comedian was snubbed.

Sandler's next title for Netflix will be Hubie Halloween, featuring his regular collaborators Kevin James, Steve Buscemi and Rob Schneider, about a community volunteer who becomes embroiled in a murder case.

The film has no set release date just yet, but given its seasonal theme, October seems a safe bet for when it could arrive.