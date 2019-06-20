Accessibility Links

Murder Mystery Netflix review: “Sandler and Aniston bring freewheeling energy to a caricatured caper”

Adam and Jen play the brash American couple who embark on a dream holiday to Europe, only to become caught up in a billion-dollar bloodbath

Luke Evans as Charles Cavendish, Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in MURDER MYSTERY
2.0 out of 5 star rating

The classic husband-and-wife sleuth team was Nick and Nora Charles — popularised in the 1930s and 40s Thin Man film series by William Powell and Myrna Loy.

Crime-cracking couples have flourished on TV since (Hart to Hart, McMillan & Wife, Castle), but this Netflix-funded revival is more like Manhattan Murder Mystery on the Med, with Adam Sandler as a promotion-shy New York cop and Jennifer Aniston as his crime-fiction-fan wife.

In the creaking set-up of James Vanderbilt’s derivative screenplay, Aniston charms Luke Evans’s English viscount on a flight to Europe, and he invites her and Sandler to join him on his family’s superyacht.

There, we are introduced to a motley parade of inheritance-chasers (David Walliams, Gemma Arterton, Adeel Akhtar among them), who hope patriarch Terence Stamp croaks before signing away his billion-dollar fortune to his young wife.

The corpses mount up as our heroes fall under suspicion and learn to mend their marriage between predictable predicaments on a high ledge, under a conjugal bed, and behind the wheel on a Grand Prix circuit — all perfunctorily staged by TV director Kyle Newacheck.

Sandler and Aniston bring freewheeling energy to the caricatured caper, but ultimately fail to convince us this is franchise-worthy material.

Murder Mystery is on Netflix

Luke Evans as Charles Cavendish, Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz in MURDER MYSTERY
