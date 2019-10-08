When did Absolutely Fabulous start? How long did it run for?

The first three seasons of Absolutely Fabulous were broadcast between 1992 and 1996. It returned in 2001 and ran until 2004. Three further specials aired in December of 2011 and January 2012, and around the London 2012 Olympics in July. A feature film was released in 2016.

How many seasons of Absolutely Fabulous are there? And how many episodes?

There are five seasons of Ab Fab, and a total of 39 episodes including specials. In 2016 Saunders confirmed there would be no further instalments.

Who stars in Absolutely Fabulous?

Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley take the two central roles, with Julia Sawalha playing Saffron Monsoon, Edina’s long-suffering and far more sensible daughter. June Whitfield appears as Edina’s mother and Edina's personal assistant Bubble is played by Jane Horrocks.

More like this

What is Absolutely Fabulous about?

Edina is a PR agent in the fashion industry. She has a taste for the high life and is often leading astray, or being led astray by, her friend Patsy. In a humorous inversion of good parenting, which originated with the French and Saunders sketch, Edina often finds herself being set right by her daughter, Saffy.

Who wrote Absolutely Fabulous?

Ab Fab was originally based on a sketch by Jennifer Saunders and her long-term creative partner, Dawn French (The Vicar of Dibley, Lark Rise to Candleford). The sketch, entitled Modern Mother and Daughter, appeared in their BBC sketch show, French and Saunders. Saunders wrote every episode of the series herself.

Where was Absolutely Fabulous set?

The series saw Edina and Patsy in a wide variety of locations, with many scenes set in Edina’s home in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea. In the motion picture, Edina’s house is in Hampstead, North London. The pair also travel to France on numerous occasions.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

Was there an Absolutely Fabulous movie?

Yes, it was released in 2016 and you can watch the trailer below.

Advertisement

What age rating is Absolutely Fabulous?

The Absolutely Fabulous move and the series DVD’s are rated as 15 certificate viewing.

Is there a trailer for the Absolutely Fabulous movie?