This was billed as a Seinfeld reunion, and it kind of was, although David was more of a backroom guy back then. Before Curb Your Enthusiasm, most members of the public would have struggled to name the owl-faced misanthrope, and he and Louis-Dreyfus never really shared the screen.

David only 'starred' in the fake reunion episode of Seinfeld (featured in series seven of Curb), when the fictional Larry David tried to replace Jason Alexander in the role of George Costanza, who was a stand-in for the real David back when the show was on the air. Yada yada yada, moving on.

This was an excuse to drop a bunch of Seinfeld catchphrases, and it was nice to see Elaine's red jacket again.

Oh, here's a thing. Do you know who else struggled on Saturday Night Live, back in the day? Larry David. He once quit his job in a fury, then showed up a few days later pretending nothing had happened. It inspired an episode of a sitcom, but we forget which one.