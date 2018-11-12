D’Arcy Carden, who plays Janet in the afterlife comedy, posted a picture of herself with the celebrity horse on Twitter, which the Parks and Recreation account soon confirmed as an image of the Sebastian.

But however welcome the Li'l cameo is, there’s one major problem (spoilers ahead!). The Good Place, supposedly heaven, is actually a cover for the Bad Place meaning Sebastian might have got up to some pretty horrible stuff before passing away. Just what did he get up to in the Snakehole Lounge?

Of course, this isn’t the first Parks and Rec Easter egg The Good Place fans have unwrapped. Mike Schur, who created both shows, has slipped in subtle references, such as the Swanson Safe Company (a nod to Parks and Rec director Ron Swanson), a Jean-Ralphio champagne and Pawnee Paunch Burger.

Li'l Sebastian's appearance, however, would provide audiences with the biggest link between the two shows yet, a cameo we can only hope will see the horse doing what Leslie Knope said he liked best: eating carrots and urinating freely.