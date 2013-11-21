A guide to getting hitched, according to TV and film
From Him & Her and Don't Tell the Bride to Four Weddings and a Funeral and Friends, there are plenty of lessons to be learned from on-screen weddings
Laura and Paul's big day has arrived.
Him & Her: The Wedding starts tonight on BBC3 and will see Becky's infuriating sister finally walk down the aisle to marry her put-upon fiance Paul.
But whatever happens, you can be sure that it won't all go according to plan. I mean, for a start, it's the first time Becky and Steve have ever left their flat in three whole series. Chances are things are going to get a bit messy.
Luckily for any brides-to-be out there, there's no need to follow in their footsteps. When it comes to planning your own big day, there are a lot of things you can learn without ever leaving your flat, courtesy of the world of telly and film...
You've got to get the proposal right.
The element of surprise is key, so tell whatever lies you need to...
http://www.bbc.co.uk/emp/watch?v=smpEmbed.html?playlist=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fiplayer%2Fplaylist%2Fp012ctzs&title=Him%20%26%20Her%3A%20Series%203%3A%20The%20Proposal%3A%20Mess%20in%20the%20Bedroom&product=iplayer
Once you've set a date, choose your bridesmaids carefully.
And don't make any rash decisions when it comes to the best man, either.
Plan everything down to the last detail.
Just don't book a wedding in Vegas.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/emp/watch?v=smpEmbed.html?playlist=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fiplayer%2Fplaylist%2Fp00v3hxf&title=Don't%20Tell%20the%20Bride%3A%20Series%204%3A%20The%20Vegas%20Wedding%3A%20Viva%20Las%20Vegas&product=iplayer
Or this might happen...
Looking your best is important. But don't over do the fake tan.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/emp/watch?v=smpEmbed.html?playlist=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fiplayer%2Fplaylist%2Fp01lsxh5&title=Him%20%26%20Her%3A%20The%20Wedding%3A%20The%20Morning%3A%20Happy%20Wedding%20Day&product=iplayer
And finally. Remember to say the right name at the altar. It's a biggie, that one.
Him & Her: The Wedding starts tonight at 10:00pm on BBC3