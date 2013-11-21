But whatever happens, you can be sure that it won't all go according to plan. I mean, for a start, it's the first time Becky and Steve have ever left their flat in three whole series. Chances are things are going to get a bit messy.

Luckily for any brides-to-be out there, there's no need to follow in their footsteps. When it comes to planning your own big day, there are a lot of things you can learn without ever leaving your flat, courtesy of the world of telly and film...

You've got to get the proposal right.

The element of surprise is key, so tell whatever lies you need to...

http://www.bbc.co.uk/emp/watch?v=smpEmbed.html?playlist=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fiplayer%2Fplaylist%2Fp012ctzs&title=Him%20%26%20Her%3A%20Series%203%3A%20The%20Proposal%3A%20Mess%20in%20the%20Bedroom&product=iplayer

Once you've set a date, choose your bridesmaids carefully.

And don't make any rash decisions when it comes to the best man, either.

Plan everything down to the last detail.

Just don't book a wedding in Vegas.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/emp/watch?v=smpEmbed.html?playlist=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fiplayer%2Fplaylist%2Fp00v3hxf&title=Don't%20Tell%20the%20Bride%3A%20Series%204%3A%20The%20Vegas%20Wedding%3A%20Viva%20Las%20Vegas&product=iplayer

Or this might happen...

Looking your best is important. But don't over do the fake tan.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/emp/watch?v=smpEmbed.html?playlist=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fiplayer%2Fplaylist%2Fp01lsxh5&title=Him%20%26%20Her%3A%20The%20Wedding%3A%20The%20Morning%3A%20Happy%20Wedding%20Day&product=iplayer

And finally. Remember to say the right name at the altar. It's a biggie, that one.

Him & Her: The Wedding starts tonight at 10:00pm on BBC3

