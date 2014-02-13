Watch on Netflix

For the classic film lover: The Seven Year Itch

When Harry Met Sally might be the epitome of a modern rom com, but it’s this classic 1955 Marilyn Monroe film that mastered the art of adding romance to comedy. Containing the iconic scene of Monroe standing on a subway grate as a train blows her white dress up, the Seven Year Itch tells the story of a faithful husband (Tom Ewell) who is tempted by his gorgeous neighbour (Monroe) while his family is away for the summer. It’s got the typical slapstick humour of black-and-white films, and the overall nostalgic feeling of the movie will keep you gripped until the very end.

More like this

Watch on Blinkbox

For the couple with a big family: My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Windex, moussaka, and Bundt cakes: the perfect ingredients for a hilarious romantic comedy, right? My Big Fat Greek Wedding takes an unconventional turn in the romantic comedy arena and instead explores the little cultural quirks that make you appreciate and fall in love with your family. The most hilarious moments come when main character Toula (Nia Vardalos) introduces her new, non-Greek, vegetarian fiancée (John Corbett) to her massive, very Greek, meat-loving family during a dinner party. “You don’t eat meat?!” Toula’s aunt yells in disgust. “That’s okay. I make lamb.”

Watch on NowTv

For those who believe in love after 60: Something’s Gotta Give

Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton prove that with age comes laugh-out-loud comedic genius. Harry (Nicholson) is a serial dater who takes a liking to younger women despite his senior citizen status. When he suffers a heart attack at the home of his latest trophy girlfriend’s mother (Keaton), his thoughts start to change on whether it’s possible to find love with someone closer to his age. Fair warning for the squeamish: You do see Jack Nicholson’s bare bottom. Proceed with caution.

Watch on iTunes

For the romantic comedy skeptics: Friends with Benefits

Find yourself fresh off a break-up? Don’t really believe in the whole “love” thing right now? Friends with Benefits is the romantic comedy for you. The 2011 film follows Dylan (Justin Timberlake) and Jamie (Mila Kunis), who are sick of all the Hollywood romantic comedy clichés. So, they decide to start up a casual relationship strictly involving just the physical stuff. But it’s supporting actor Woody Harrelson that delivers some of the best advice in recent romantic comedy memory: “My guidebook is very simple: you want to lose weight? Stop eating, fatty! You want to make money? Work your ass off, lazy! You want to be happy? Find someone you like and never let them go.”

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes