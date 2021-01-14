Exclusive – Channel 4 announces Friday Night Dinner Night to celebrate 10th anniversary with new documentary

Award-winning sitcom Friday Night Dinner will be celebrating its anniversary with a night of dedicated content, including behind-the-scenes footage and cast interviews.

The event will kick off with a 90-minute documentary titled You Look Nice: The True Story of Friday Night Dinner, which will delve further into the family’s squirrelly shenanigans and trace its journey from a five-minute pilot to a staple of British telly spanning six seasons.

Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal are all set to discuss playing the dysfunctional Goodmans for a decade. They will be joined by Mark Heap, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rosie Cavaliero, Harry Landis and many more.

Celeb fans of the series including Claudia Winkleman, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Lou Sanders will also give their thoughts on the series’ long-lasting impact on the British TV landscape.

Speaking of the documentary, Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper said: “I’m delighted that the cast and crew’s amazing work is being recognised in this documentary – unless, of course, everything in it is entirely negative.”

Kenton Allen, Big Talk CEO added: “For the first time ever Friday Night Dinner Night will reveal the true story of how a tiny idea became a massive hit. In these incredibly difficult times, I couldn’t be more delighted that Channel 4 have decided to take fans of the show behind the scenes to discover what it really takes to make a lovely bit of squirrel for millions of viewers.”

The documentary will be followed by three back-to-back episodes voted by the British public.

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, said: “Over the past 10 years Friday Night Dinner has become a critically-acclaimed, ratings and award-winning smash hit, with viewers loving our dysfunctional family as much as we do. We’re looking forward to spending an evening giving them the celebration they deserve, so we hope you can virtually gather your Mum, Dad, Auntie Val and your socially awkward (and distanced) neighbour and enjoy a lovely little night with The Goodman’s.”

There is no confirmed air date as of yet, but the first episode aired in February 2011 so we’d expect the documentary to land sometime next month.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.