Rowan Atkinson says Blackadder reboot “wouldn’t be easy”

It has been more than two decades since we last saw Blackadder on the small screen, but star Rowan Atkinson is not opposed to the idea of a reboot – though he does believe it would be rather difficult.

In an interview for this week’s Radio Times, the Mr Bean star admitted he didn’t “actually like the process of making anything – with the possible exception of Blackadder because the responsibility for making that series funny was on many shoulders”, not just his own.

Indeed, Tony Robinson, Tim McInnerny and Hugh Laurie are just some of the names who shared that responsibility during the series’ run from 1983 to 1989 on BBC One.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When asked if the titular character might resurface at some point, Atkinson said it “certainly” wasn’t “impossible”.

“That’s about as optimistic as I can be,” he added, “and I’d rather not speculate on when it could be set. But Blackadder represented the creative energy we all had in the 80s. To try to replicate that 30 years on wouldn’t be easy.”

Atkinson played different incarnations of Edmund Blackadder, each a descendant of the last, in the hit series, which is often lauded alongside Only Fools and Horses as one of the best British sitcoms of all time.

Each series is set in a different time period, with Blackadder always accompanied by dogsbody Baldrick (Robinson) and exasperated by a meddling aristocrat, played first by McInnerny (Lord Percy Percy) and then Laurie.

Read the full interview in this week's Radio Times magazine, on sale tomorrow.