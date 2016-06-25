1

88061

Checking the rain? Why are you doing that? And why does the other person look disappointed when you say it?

88065

That sounds really quite dangerous because you're definitely going to miss your target.

88064

You thought this might be something to do with the hairdressers — but then everyone started talking about sport.

88063

A real what?

88081

When you heard this on TV, you thought it was about robbers' eyesight...

88068

Excuse me?

88090

We get that this is some kind of high school or university thing, but who are these sophomores? What year are they actually in? Are they from planet earth?

88073

Everyone keeps saying they're drunk when really, they just seem a bit annoyed.

88074

You're a quarter-back? That sounds like a painful condition...

88059

Not even what? Why don't Americans finish their sentences?

88077

Lederman? Letterman? Letter man? Wait, is this some kind of garment postmen wear in the US?

88083
You got what? Does it hurt?

