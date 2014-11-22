10 of the best Lee Evans stand-up clips
As Lee Evans reveals he’s quitting stand-up comedy, we celebrate some of his best moments
On tonight’s The Jonathan Ross Show comedian Lee Evans will confirm that he is quitting stand-up comedy.
“This is it. Finished… it’s the end,” he’ll tell Ross, explaining that he wants to spend more time with his wife and daughter.
Evans’s current tour Monsters is just drawing to a close. So before he puts that microphone to one side for good, we look back over some of his best stand-up moments:
Lee Evans on flying…
On Sat Navs...
On builders…
On being drunk…
On ordering at the drive in...
On how women win arguments...
On that Bohemian Rhapsody song...
On the difference between men and women...
On granny at a wedding...
On call centres...