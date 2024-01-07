Morgan rose to fame as Lacey Underall in the 1980 sports comedy Caddyshack, starring alongside Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.

She said in 2012 of her audition for the role: "Caddyshack was my first film and I’ll say that the end product was so completely different, it was originally about the caddies.

"So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun.

"All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look ’em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to…"

Morgan is also known for her role as Lora Baines and Yori, her alter-ego, in Disney’s original Tron film, which was released in 1982.

She returned to the Tron universe as the voice of Ma3a in the 2003 video game Tron 2.0.

Other TV credits include Masquerade, The Fall Guy, Tough Cookies, Bring ‘Em Back Alive, Hawaiian Heat, Beverly Hills Buntz, Falcon Crest, FBI, Hunter, Matlock, Mancuso, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Meanwhile, Morgan’s film credits include 1979’s Up Yours, 1995’s Galaxis and 2006’s Open Mic’rs.

Morgan continued to do voice work after the ‘90s, most recently voicing Mason’s Mother in 2022’s Face of the Trinity.

Tributes have been flooding in for the late actress following the tragic news of her passing.

Actress Lydia Cornell shared her condolences on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X.

"I can't believe Cindy Morgan is gone!" she wrote. "We did a few autograph shows together; such a sweet person. I remember when Ted Knight came to work on the first day of taping our show 'Too Close for Comfort" and talked about what fun he had on Caddyshack with Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, Cindy Morgan and Rodney Dangerfield!! Rest in peace Angel.”

"So sad to hear Cindy Morgan passed away. Tron has always been one of my favorite movies… she was in a few things I watched over the years but I’ll always remember as Lora/Yori in Tron. Gonna have to do a rewatch tonight…" another fan wrote.