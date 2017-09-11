Chrissy Teigen stumbled across Channel 4's Naked Attraction and her reaction was perfect
The supermodel was gobsmacked by the genitalia-based dating show
Naked Attraction is a weird show; we've known that for a while now. Supermodel Chrissy Teigen, however, was not prepared for the barrage of genitalia that awaited her as she flicked on the telly in her London hotel room last night.
The star – who is married to crooner John Legend – sent out a stream of tweets detailing her shock and amusement at discovering the bizarre dating show, in which daters judge one another based on the aesthetics of their genitalia.
We know, Chrissy, we know.
As was the case for many of us, disgust gave way to curiosity. She carried on watching, delivering a bit of commentary on the episode:
Hilariously, she switched the channel to tennis when room service came knocking.
More like this
But it seems the shamelessness of British dating shows has won her over. Hours later she was tweeting about her next discovery, Celebs Go Dating.
Naked Attraction has been heavily criticised since it began in 2016, and while complaints flooded in during its first episode, broadcasting regulators Ofcom decided not to investigate because it did not breach any of their guidelines.
The first episode of series one contained 282 shots of male genitalia and 96 of female over the 48-minute programme, averaging around five penises and two vaginas per minute, which is probably more than you're likely to spot in The Bachelor, or any other US equivalent for that matter.