We know, Chrissy, we know.

As was the case for many of us, disgust gave way to curiosity. She carried on watching, delivering a bit of commentary on the episode:

Hilariously, she switched the channel to tennis when room service came knocking.

More like this

But it seems the shamelessness of British dating shows has won her over. Hours later she was tweeting about her next discovery, Celebs Go Dating.

Naked Attraction has been heavily criticised since it began in 2016, and while complaints flooded in during its first episode, broadcasting regulators Ofcom decided not to investigate because it did not breach any of their guidelines.

Advertisement

The first episode of series one contained 282 shots of male genitalia and 96 of female over the 48-minute programme, averaging around five penises and two vaginas per minute, which is probably more than you're likely to spot in The Bachelor, or any other US equivalent for that matter.