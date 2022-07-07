The Australian actor – whose new film Thor: Love and Thunder has just been released in cinemas – will read the book Stormy Night by Salina Yoon during his appearance on the programme.

Chris Hemsworth will become the latest big-name star to apply his acting chops to CBeebies Bedtime Story tomorrow evening (Friday 8th July).

The book is described as "The story of a little bear who is frightened of the rain and thunder" – so who better than the God of Thunder himself to narrate it.

"I love nothing more than reading bedtime stories to my children and it was a joy to get to read Stormy Night, a story about a little bear who is scared of storms," Hemsworth said.

"Even though I know a thing or two about thunder and lightning, I always feel better when the storm passes."

Hemsworth's appearance on the nightly slot was earlier teased by CBeebies's social media accounts – with a silhouetted figure and the caption “You asked. We delivered. Can you guess who?” posted on Twitter and Instagram.

Hemsworth follows in the footsteps of his on-screen MCU brother Tom Hiddleston in appearing on the show, while other big names to have recently read stories include Harry Styles, Arlo Parks, Ellie Goulding, Dave Grohl, Steve Carell and Rose Ayling-Ellis – who signed her story in British Sign Language.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6:50pm on the CBeebies channel, and is also available on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

